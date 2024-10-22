🎃 Paws for a Cause: Halloween Edition at Wunder Garten! 🐾

Get ready to unleash some spooky fun at the most tail-wagging event of the season! Join us for our fundraising Howl-ween Dog Happy Hour, where your furry friends can strut their stuff in their spooktacular costumes!

👻 Costume Contest: Dress up your pups—big and small—and even yourself! We’ll have prizes for the best costumes in three categories: Little Dogs, Big Dogs, and Best Owner-Pet Duo. It’s time to show off your creativity and compete for the coveted title of Halloween’s Top Dog!

🐾 Adoptable Dogs: Come meet our lovable adoptable dogs—who knows, you might just find your new best friend!

🎟️ Entry Fee: Just $20 to enter the contest, with all proceeds going to the incredible team at Rural Dog Rescue. Every penny helps our furry friends find their forever homes!

🎁 Treats & Prizes: Get ready for some fang-tastic prizes and exclusive swag gear from our amazing partners! From spooktacular treats to howlin’ good goodies, you and your pup are in for a delightful surprise!

This paw-some celebration wouldn’t be possible without our fantastic partners: Rural Dog Rescue, Colby’s Dog Care & Spa, District Dogs, Big Bad Wolf, and LianaFit.

So grab your favorite leash, put on your most bewitching costume, and let’s make some unforgettable memories together! Come for the barks, stay for the boos! 🐶👻✨