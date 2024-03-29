Tuesday, April 2nd, 2024 @ 12:00:am
Thursday, April 11, 2024
Paws and Petals Yappy Hour with the National Cherry Blossom Festival
640 Rhode Island Avenue Northeast Washington, DC 20002
About This Event
Grab your furry friend and celebrate Spring with metrobar’s Cherry Blossom Yappy Hour in collaboration with the National Cherry Blossom Festival! You can also participate in metrobar’s weekly trivia, starting at 7:30 PM.
Get your paws on some Doggie Beer, puppuccinos, treats, toys, belly rubs, and more!
