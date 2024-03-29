Paws and Petals Yappy Hour with the National Cherry Blossom Festival
Thursday, April 11, 2024

640 Rhode Island Avenue Northeast Washington, DC 20002
Brentwood

metrobar

Grab your furry friend and celebrate Spring with metrobar’s Cherry Blossom Yappy Hour in collaboration with the National Cherry Blossom Festival! You can also participate in metrobar’s weekly trivia, starting at 7:30 PM.

Get your paws on some Doggie Beer, puppuccinos, treats, toys, belly rubs, and more!

Puzzles and GamesPets

06:30 pm

