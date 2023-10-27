Patron Bottle Engraving Night

Saturday, May 13th, 2023 @ 12:00:pm
Looking for a unique and personalized gift? Look no further! Come join us for an exciting evening of bottle engraving at our event, taking place at 600 Bowieville Manor Lane, Upper Marlboro, MD 20774.
On Fri Nov 10 2023, starting at 18:00:00 GMT-0500 (Eastern Standard Time), we invite you to bring your favorite bottle of Patron Tequila and have it engraved with a custom message or design of your choice. Whether it’s a special occasion or just a treat for yourself, this event offers a fantastic opportunity to create a one-of-a-kind keepsake.
Our skilled engravers will be on-site to transform your bottle into a work of art. While you wait, enjoy the lively atmosphere, mingle with fellow tequila enthusiasts, and indulge in delicious cocktails made with Patron Tequila.
Don’t miss out on this exclusive event! Mark your calendars and join us for a night of fun, creativity, and of course, great tequila. We can’t wait to see you there!
Patron Engraving Party. We’ll be engraving Silver, Anejo, and Reposado bottles for the holidays. Engravers will be on site from 6-9PM and we will be accepting preorders on October 19th. We’ll have a live band, dancing and the perfect buffet to match for $19.99. Paired with cigars and fun. Details to follow and preorders will be available on Eventbrite starting October 19th. Engraved bottles will range from $70 for Patron Silver, $80 for Patron Reposado, $90 for Patron Anejo. All three for $210. We will have a very limited inventory of Patron Extra Anejo for $130 and Roca Patron Silver for $90.
