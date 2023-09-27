Saturday, September 30, 2023

Patio & Pups Adoption Event

3126 12th Street NortheastWashington, DC, 20017
Neighborhood restaurant Brookland’s Finest will host a dog adoption event in partnership with local adoption shelter Rural Dog Rescue on Saturday, September 30th from 2-4PM. The restaurant will host five to seven dogs on its outdoor patio that are currently up for adoption or looking for short term foster homes. During the event, Brookland’s Finest will offer treats for dogs and dog lovers alike: house-made dog treats ($10) and traditional Salty Dog cocktails ($15) with $2 of each treat donated back to Rural Dog Rescue.

Saturday, September 30, 2023 02:00 pm

