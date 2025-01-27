Pâte à Choux Pastry Class: Éclairs and Cream Puffs

Delve into the world of French patisserie in this hands-on class where you’ll master pâte à choux, the versatile dough that forms the base for both éclairs and cream puffs. Light, airy, and perfectly puffed, pâte à choux is the key to creating these indulgent, golden pastries.

What You’ll Learn:

How to make pâte à choux dough from scratch, ensuring the perfect texture for airy, crisp pastries.

Techniques for piping and shaping éclairs and cream puffs to achieve even, flawless shells.

How to create a smooth, silky pastry cream to fill your pastries with rich custard goodness.

The process of making a classic chocolate glaze to top your éclairs with a glossy, sweet finish.

Hands-On:

Prepare pâte à choux dough, then pipe it into éclairs and cream puffs.

Fill the pastries with homemade pastry cream and top them with a delicious chocolate glaze.

By the end of the class, you’ll have the confidence and skills to create these elegant French treats at home. Whether you’re impressing guests with your éclairs filled with rich pastry cream or serving up delicate cream puffs, you’ll leave with the expertise to recreate these classic desserts and share them with family and friends.