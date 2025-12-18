Pastis Holiday Brunch Market

Pastis is bringing the spirit of Parisian Marchés de Noël to Pastis with a fantastique line-up of makers, artisans and local vendors to help you wrap up your holiday gifting with a bow. Join us for a leisurely brunch, sip on délice au chocolat, and shop amongst the glow of a festively dressed dining room. No tickets are needed!

Pop-ups include live sketches by artist Sally Melgar, on-site custom embroidery by Shockley Market, Diptyque and their iconic candles and seasonal fragrances, handcrafted chocolates from The Conche Studio, treats + seasonal merch from Bread Alley plus Pastis totes, beanies, mugs and holiday cookie tins.