Pastis Holiday Brunch Market

1323 4th St NE Washington, DC 20002 United States

About This Event

Pastis is bringing the spirit of Parisian Marchés de Noël to Pastis with a fantastique line-up of makers, artisans and local vendors to help you wrap up your holiday gifting with a bow. Join us for a leisurely brunch, sip on délice au chocolat, and shop amongst the glow of a festively dressed dining room. No tickets are needed!
Pop-ups include live sketches by artist Sally Melgar, on-site custom embroidery by Shockley Market, Diptyque and their iconic candles and seasonal fragrances, handcrafted chocolates from The Conche Studio, treats + seasonal merch from Bread Alley plus Pastis totes, beanies, mugs and holiday cookie tins.

Date

Sunday, December 21, 2025 10:00 am

Location

