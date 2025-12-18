Pastis Christmas Eve + Christmas Day
Wednesday, December 24, 2025

1323 4th St NE Washington, DC 20002

Dress to impress for the D.C. offshoot of the smash-hit Pastis in Manhattan. Legendary New York restaurateur Keith McNally (Balthazar, Minetta Tavern) and Philadelphia-based dining magnate Stephen Starr collaborate here, to give the city its version of this ultra-stylish Parisian brasserie, serving everything from Onion Soup, Steak Frites, and Boeuf Bourguignon.

– Reservations available 28-days out
– Walk-ins are welcome and will be accommodated as much as possible
– Full menu is available at our bar
– We are currently booking for parties up to 8 guests

