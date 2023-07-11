Pasta From Scratch: Cooking Class

This hands-on cooking class teaches you how to make pasta from scratch. During the class, we will walk through simple cooking techniques, craft filled and unfilled pasta shapes, and create a selection of handmade sauces. You will master garganelli pasta with savory meat sauce as well as filled pasta, like tortellini or agnolotti, with a rich cream sauce.

Guests can bring non-alcoholic beverages to enjoy during the class. Unfortunately, alcohol is not permitted at this site.