Past Life Regression

During the hour long hypnotherapy session, participants will be guided into a trance state by Michelle (MLNP – master hypnotherapist) into a memory from early childhood, and then backward more – to before their time in this body & into memories long held by the soul. Past life hypnotherapy can be utilized as a tool for exploration, and it can also be used to treat deep trauma. Each person that is drawn to past life work is drawn in for a different reason. Each journey is unique.