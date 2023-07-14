Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Past Life Regression

During the hour long hypnotherapy session, participants will be guided into a trance state by Michelle (MLNP – master hypnotherapist) into a memory from early childhood, and then backward more – to before their time in this body & into memories long held by the soul. Past life hypnotherapy can be utilized as a tool for exploration, and it can also be used to treat deep trauma. Each person that is drawn to past life work is drawn in for a different reason. Each journey is unique.

Wednesday, July 19, 2023

