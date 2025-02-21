Passports – Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington, DC

Passports

The Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington, DC is going on a musical tour around the world! Departing from North America and hitting four continents, we’ll travel the globe in song, celebrating diversity in culture and identity in the name of Pride. The show will feature GMCW, along with our small ensembles Potomac Fever, Rock Creek Singers, and Seasons of Love, plus GenOUT Youth Chorus, and 17th Street Dance. From African folk songs and South American dance rhythms to American jazz, we’ll have you dancing in your seats!

Dates:

Prices: $25 to $75

ASL interpreted at the March 16 5:00pm performance.

ASL tickets and groups of 10 or more, call 202-293-1548.

*Please note all shows and events subject to change at any time.

Complimentary Tickets

Complimentary tickets are available for schools, LGBTQ+ student groups and youth-based nonprofits, first responders, front line workers, and those with financial hardships. Please note that complimentary ticket requests must be received at least one week prior to the date of performance. Please contact us at [email protected] for more information.