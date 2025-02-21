Passports – Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington, DC

Friday, February 21st, 2025 @ 7:00:pm
The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe
World Stage Theater
Lincoln TheatreMore details
ASL interpreted at the March 16 5:00pm performance.
ASL tickets and groups of 10 or more, call 202-293-1548.
*Please note all shows and events subject to change at any time.
Complimentary Tickets
Complimentary tickets are available for schools, LGBTQ+ student groups and youth-based nonprofits, first responders, front line workers, and those with financial hardships. Please note that complimentary ticket requests must be received at least one week prior to the date of performance. Please contact us at [email protected] for more information.
InterestsEvents, Live Music, Live performances, Performing arts
NeighborhoodU Street
Share with friends