Passages: A Night of Encountered Performance
Friday, August 29, 2025

Passages: A Night of Encountered Performance

3550 Wilson Blvd, Arlington, VA 22201
Arlington

Museum of Contemporary Art Arlington

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

FREE

About This Event

Step into Passages—a one-night takeover where art, sound, and performance collide. Wander the galleries as poets, dancers, and musicians perform intimate, site-specific performances. No stage. No seating chart. Each piece is repeated periodically throughout the evening, allowing you to wander, return, and experience the works from different perspectives and moments in time.

Tags

ArtistsDanceEventsLive MusicLive performances

Neighborhood

Share with friends

Date

Friday, August 29, 2025 06:00 pm
Doors open at 06:00 pm

Location

Museum of Contemporary Art Arlington
View Map