Passages: A Night of Encountered Performance

Saturday, September 6th, 2025 @ 7:00:pm
LUZIA by Cirque du Soleil
Under the Big Top at Tysons II
Museum of Contemporary Art ArlingtonMore details
Step into Passages—a one-night takeover where art, sound, and performance collide. Wander the galleries as poets, dancers, and musicians perform intimate, site-specific performances. No stage. No seating chart. Each piece is repeated periodically throughout the evening, allowing you to wander, return, and experience the works from different perspectives and moments in time.
InterestsArtists, Dance, Events, Live Music, Live performances
NeighborhoodArlington
