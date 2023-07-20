Sunday, August 13, 2023

Parliament Funkadelic featuring George Clinton

1215 U St. NW, DC
U Street

Lincoln Theatre

$95

About This Event

George Clinton is an American treasure. As one of the foremost innovators of Funk, Clinton is the mastermind behind the legendary Parliament/Funkadelic, creating a uniquely identifiable and timeless art that has lifted Funk from what was once considered a simple style to an internationally recognized and respected musical genre. His incredible ingenuity has earned George Clinton and Parliament/Funkadelic their rightful place in music history: an induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and recipients of the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award. Clinton started his career with the Parliaments, a barbershop doo-wop ensemble, which scored a major hit with “I Wanna Testify” in 1967.

Date

Sunday, August 13, 2023 08:00 pm

Location

