Paragon Philharmonia Presents: Amadeus

Spend a delightful afternoon with the timeless genius of Mozart! Join Paragon Philharmonia as we present the exquisite Gran Partita, one of Mozart’s most beloved masterpieces for brass and woodwinds.

Perhaps the most sublime pieces of chamber music in the entire standard repertoire, Mozart envisioned his “Gran Partita” for 13 players: 2 oboes, 4 clarinets, 2 bassoons, 4 horns and contra bass. Miriam Burns will conduct.

Written a decade prior to his opera The Magic Flute, this profound masterpiece was featured prominently in the 1984 movie Amadeus. According to the movie, Mozart’s rival Salieri’s first encounter with the music of Mozart was hearing the Gran Partita proclaiming “it seemed to me that I was hearing the voice of God!” He was astonished that the music’s great beauty could be at such odds with the composer’s rather vulgar reputation. Seven movements, exquisitely crafted; music no other composer could have written.

The approximate run time of the performance is 60 minutes. Please join us for a light reception immediately following the concert!