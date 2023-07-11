Thursday, July 13, 2023

Pancakes & Booze Art Show

3400 Georgia Ave. NW, DC
Columbia Heights

Hook Hall

$10+

About This Event

Come experience one of the largest pop-up art movements to hit North America over the past decade. Celebrate our 10th year serving free pancakes and introducing you to some of the nation’s leading emerging artists.

• Local artists exhibiting over 750+ pieces of work

• FREE All-U-Can Eat Pancakes

• 21+ Event

• Live Audio Performances from local DJs and Music Producers

• Live Body Painting & Art

ArtistsFood + Drink

Date

Thursday, July 13, 2023 07:00 pm

Location

