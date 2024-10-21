Pan American Symphony Orchestra presents: From Manhattan to Kyiv: A Celebration of Rhapsodies by Gershwin and Kapustin

Wednesday, April 17th, 2024 @ 6:00:pm
Terrace Theater
Celebrate the milestone 100th anniversary of Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue with Maestro Sergio Alessandro Buslje and the Pan American Symphony Orchestra with Sean Mahon on piano. The same year Gershwin died, the Ukrainian composer Nikolai Kapustin was born in the Donetsk province of the Ukraine.
Influenced by both Gershwin and Ellington, his Concert Rhapsody for Piano and Orchestra demonstrates a vigorous synthesis of energetic jazz and classical virtuosity. Included in this concert are selections of Duke Ellington’s works and the world premiere of Tango Rhapsody for violin and orchestra by young Argentine composer, Ariel Pirotti, with Holly Nelson on violin. An unforgettable evening of rhapsodies from around the world!
All events and artists subject to change without prior notice.
All ticket prices are subject to change based on demand. Purchase early to lock in prices and the best seats!
This event is an external rental presented in coordination with the Kennedy Center Campus Rentals Office and is not produced by the Kennedy Center.
NeighborhoodFoggy Bottom
