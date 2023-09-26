Palette 22 Art & Sip – Halloween

Join us monthly for Art & Sip! Palette 22 has an eclectic mix of resident artist that teach classes on how they create the art you see on our walls. If you have ever seen art and wondered… how did they do that?… or I would love to make something like that!… well this is the place for you!!! We have monthly classes with a variety of styles and mediums. The amazing food and drinks makes this what we call FOOD.ART.FUN., join the party!

Our 2-hour artist-led class includes art supplies, a glass of wine* and your choice of two appetizers.

Enter the eerie world of Halloween with this glowing Jack-o-Lantern and mysterious Black Cat Paint & Sip class at Palette 22! This month will feature Resident Artist, Rachel Breheny – this spooky art is ideal as Halloween decor or a gift for a friend! You’re guaranteed to have a howling good time!

Monday, October 9, 2023 // 7 – 9 pm

Reservations are required and seating is limited.

*Choice of house Chardonnay or Cabernet.