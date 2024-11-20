Painting with Sunlight: A pop-up art exhibition in Georgetown

DC native Cyanotype artist Ella Barnes is hosting a 7-day pop-up exhibition, titled “Painting with Sunlight,” from November 24 – December 1, 2024, at Grace Street Collective. Ella’s work has garnered acclaim for its innovative approach to Cyanotype, blending natural light, shadow, and sculpture to create ethereal, dimensional artworks.

This unique collection of 20 framed pieces offers an immersive art experience and an opportunity to meet Ella herself during the opening reception on November 24th.

———

Opening Party : Sunday, November 24 from 4PM – 7PM

Gallery Hours : 10AM – 3PM, Nov 25 – Dec 1 (closed on Thanksgiving!)

———

www.ellabarnesart.com

IG: @ellabeee (https://www.instagram.com/ellabeee/)