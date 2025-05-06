Painting & Wellness Retreat with Simone Agoussoye
Saturday, May 24, 2025

Painting & Wellness Retreat with Simone Agoussoye

701 E Street SE, Washington, DC 20011
Capital Hill Capitol Hill

SWAG Studio Gallery

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

Free

About This Event

A cathartic art experience, designed to help us use the gift of art as therapy and mindfulness.

Immerse yourself in an exclusive, high-touch art therapy experience designed to nurture mindfulness, self-expression, and emotional clarity through the elegance of painting.

In this intimate session, we’ll explore the power of color, texture, and intentional movement to gently release stress and realign with your inner calm. No prior artistic experience necessary — just a willingness to slow down, be fully present, and allow your inner world to unfold on canvas in a space curated for serenity and creative mindfullness.

✨ What’s Included in Your Exclusive Experience:
One (1) 11×14 premium canvas
High-quality paint and art supplies
Refreshing juices and wholesome gourmet refreshments
Guided painting session led step-by-step
A relaxing environment focused on wellness, creativity, and mindfulness
Time to connect and unwind with fellow participants in a cozy gallery space

Tags

ArtistsEventsSelf-Carewellness

Neighborhood

,

Share with friends

Date

Saturday, May 24, 2025 03:00 pm
Doors open at 02:55 pm

Location

SWAG Studio Gallery
View Map