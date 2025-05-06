Painting & Wellness Retreat with Simone Agoussoye

A cathartic art experience, designed to help us use the gift of art as therapy and mindfulness.

Immerse yourself in an exclusive, high-touch art therapy experience designed to nurture mindfulness, self-expression, and emotional clarity through the elegance of painting.

In this intimate session, we’ll explore the power of color, texture, and intentional movement to gently release stress and realign with your inner calm. No prior artistic experience necessary — just a willingness to slow down, be fully present, and allow your inner world to unfold on canvas in a space curated for serenity and creative mindfullness.

✨ What’s Included in Your Exclusive Experience:

One (1) 11×14 premium canvas

High-quality paint and art supplies

Refreshing juices and wholesome gourmet refreshments

Guided painting session led step-by-step

A relaxing environment focused on wellness, creativity, and mindfulness

Time to connect and unwind with fellow participants in a cozy gallery space