Painting Course at the Historic “Arts Club of Washington” with Acclaimed Artist Vian Borchert

For the Fall season, seasoned artist and art instructor, Vian Borchert will be teaching a Painting art class at the historic “Arts Club of Washington” located on I Street, next to George Washington University and few blocks form the White House and Georgetown. The course offers students of all levels the chance of exploring water-based painting mediums of one’s choosing such as Acrylic painting and watercolor painting. Students will have the choice to work form their own images that they’d like to make into artwork. The course starts soon on Sept 23 and runs till Oct 28 (6 sessions) on Tuesday mornings from 10AM-12PM at the Studio of the Arts Club.

The course titled “Painting From Images” is designed for all levels. Painting demonstrations, composition, color theory and techniques along with references to art history will be presented. Individual attention will be provided to each student. Encouragement of exploration of one’s own artistic voice and identity is emphasized and encouraged by the instructor. Students will be guided in creating a pleasing works of art within the course. For those interested in this course, class is held at the Studio of the “Arts Club of Washington” located at this address: I 2017 I St. NW I Washington, DC 20006

To enroll for the upcoming course visit link for details:



* To reserve a spot in the upcoming painting class contact: [email protected]

About Artist and Art Educator, Vian Borchert:

Borchert is a distinguished artist who has been teaching art classes in the DMV area for 2 decades. She is a notable alumni from Corcoran College of Art & Design George Washington University. Borchert exhibits nationally and internationally in museums and key galleries in major cities along having her artwork in world marketplaces such as: Artsy, 1stDibs, Barnebys Auctions. Borchert is also the art lead/curator to “Oxford Public Philosophy Journal” based in Oxford University, UK.

For further info visit: https://www.vianborchert.com/classes.html#arts-club-of-washington