Paint & Sip Sundays at Water Park

Get ready to make your creative masterpieces all summer long! 🎶☀️

Join us on the green for our Sunday “Paint & Sip” Series every 6pm – 8pm at Water Park. Get ready to sharpen your artistic abilities every week during these instructor-led painting sessions. There will be music, food vendors, lawn games, and an array of beverage options to keep the good times flowing.

Bring your friends and family for a relaxing evening of community and creativity.

We’ll also be holding a costume contest to see who best embodies the theme associated with that particular event. Prizes include tickets to games and events, promo codes for league discounts, complimentary drink at the bar, and MORE!

What to Expect:

Each Week will Feature a New / Different Subject

All Art Supplies will Be Provided

A Dedicated Event Host + Cohost to Guide You

Check-in Staff

Food & Drink Specials

Music Entertainment + Games

Raffles + Swag

& MORE

Sponsors

NOTE: This event is for all ages. Must be 21+ to consume alcohol. Alcoholic beverages may be consumed throughout the park but not beyond. Early arrival encouraged, as space is limited. Walk-ins accepted where space is available.

Photography / Video Release:

Photographers will be onsite occasionally to capture photos and video of the event. Content will be shared with Water Park and Sponsors for both internal and outward facing use on channels including, but not limited to current and/or future print and digital media. By signing up for this event, you are agreeing to participate and consent to the capture and use of photo and video content that may contain your image and likeness.