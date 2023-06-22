Outdoor Street Food Festival in Hyattsville, MD to Celebrate Community!!!

Member Price: Free Learn More

Welcome to A Taste of Flavors: On the Yard, the vibrant and family-friendly outdoor street food festival in the charming city of Hyattsville, Maryland! This eagerly anticipated event brings together a delightful array of culinary delights, entertainment, and a lively atmosphere that will captivate visitors of all ages.

Set against the picturesque backdrop of Hyattsville’s scenic University Town Center (UTC), the festival offers a unique and immersive experience for food enthusiasts and families alike. Prepare to embark on a gastronomic adventure as you wander through a bustling tapestry of food, beverage, and dessert vendors, stalls, and tents, each offering a delectable array of international and local cuisine.

From sizzling barbecue and mouthwatering burgers to savory tacos, gourmet pizzas, and exotic flavors from around the world, the festival caters to every palate. Whether you’re a devoted foodie or simply looking to savor some delicious treats, this event guarantees an endless variety of options to tantalize your taste buds.

In addition to the diverse culinary delights, the festival boasts a vibrant ambiance with music and engaging activities for all ages. Mingle with your family and friends and/or participate in our FREE cupcake decorating class with Cakes by Ervina designed to entertain the whole family.

Stroll through the festival grounds and engage in conversations with local artisans, learn about their craft, and perhaps find the perfect memento to commemorate your visit. We are also celebrating Dad’s all month long, so bring him along for another fun weekend outing!!!

A Taste of Flavors: On the Yard street food festival takes pride in being an inclusive and accessible event. With ample seating, designated rest areas, and facilities catering to all accessibility needs, everyone can fully enjoy the festivities without any limitations. Feel free to bring a chair, or blanket and grab a space on our lush green lawns.

Whether you’re a resident of Hyattsville or visiting from afar, this family-friendly street food festival offers a captivating experience that celebrates the community’s vibrant culture, culinary diversity, and the joy of gathering together. Mark your calendars and join us for a day filled with mouthwatering flavors, entertainment, and cherished moments with loved ones.