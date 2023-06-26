Sunday, July 2, 2023

Outdoor High Cardio Dance Fitness Class in Lincoln Park DC

Lincoln Park, DC
Downtown

Lincoln Park

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

$10

About This Event

Start your day right with an energizing dance fitness class with Toni (@twerktoni), licensed Zumba instructor, and booty-shaking expert. Feel the vibes as you listen to Toni’s playlist of her (and your) favorite songs, feel yourself, have fun, and shake your body.

No dance (or twerk) experience? No worries. All are welcome, and anyone can follow along.

Tags

Outdoor Activities

Share with friends

Date

Sunday, July 2, 2023 10:30 am

Location

Lincoln Park
View Map