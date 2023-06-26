Thursday, July 20, 2023

Outdoor Explorations

900 Wesley Pl. SW, DC
Navy Yard // Southwest Waterfront

Southwest Neighberhood Library

Free

Participate in weekly activities throughout Discover Summer including bark rubbings, scavenger hunts, etc. We will meet on the benches outside the library and stay in the grassy area outside the library. All participants under 9 must be accompanied by a caregiver over 13 at all times. In case of rain or thunder, we will meet inside the library.

Thursday, July 20, 2023 04:30 pm

Southwest Neighberhood Library
