Outdoor Art at the Georgetown Neighborhood Library

Wednesday, July 12th, 2023 @ 6:00:pm
#FrayLife Skate + Date
Kraken Kourts & Skates
Georgetown Neighberhood LibraryMore details
Enjoy the summer mornings with a fun and messy outdoor art project! Every week through July we will have a different hands on art project for ages 2 and up. Big kids are welcome! Activities will include cool-whip painting, ice cube painting, Rangoli making, leaf printing, bubble painting, and more! We recommend comfortable shoes and clothes that can get messy. We’ll meet on the front patio of the library which is shaded.
