Monday, July 31, 2023

Outdoor Art at the Georgetown Neighborhood Library

3260 R St. NW, DC
Georgetown

Georgetown Neighberhood Library

Enjoy the summer mornings with a fun and messy outdoor art project! Every week through July we will have a different hands on art project for ages 2 and up. Big kids are welcome! Activities will include cool-whip painting, ice cube painting, Rangoli making, leaf printing, bubble painting, and more! We recommend comfortable shoes and clothes that can get messy. We’ll meet on the front patio of the library which is shaded.

Outdoor Activities

Monday, July 31, 2023 11:00 am

