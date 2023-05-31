Out of the Darkness Overnight Walk

Every year thousands join together to show the world that there is hope for those affected by suicide. Walk with others who understand the impact suicide can have and be part of a welcoming community that knows your experience. Register today!

The Overnight is an experience like no other.

As you walk through the night, you’ll feel safe and cared-for in a community where everyone supports each other. It’s a place to laugh, to cry, and to heal – to honor the past and embrace a future that your work will change for the better.

Every year suicide claims more lives than war, murder, and natural disasters combined, and yet suicide prevention doesn’t get anywhere near the funding given to other leading causes of death. It’s up to Walkers like us to make a difference. Together we can change the conversation about mental health and put a stop to this tragic loss of life.