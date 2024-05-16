Our Last Night – The Covers Only Tour
Tuesday, May 21, 2024

Our Last Night – The Covers Only Tour

8656 Colesville Rd, Silver Spring, MD 20910
MD

The Fillmore Silver Spring

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

$40+

About This Event

Don’t miss out on a night of musical excellence as Our Last Night takes the stage at The Fillmore for their The Covers Only tour. The band, consisting of brothers Trevor and Matthew Wentworth and Timothy Molloy, will be performing post-hardcore and alternative metal renditions of popular pop songs.

Tags

EventsLive Music

Interests

,

Neighborhood

Share with friends

Date

Tuesday, May 21, 2024 07:15 pm

Location

The Fillmore Silver Spring
View Map