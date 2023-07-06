Origami Angel live at DC9

If there’s one word that defines Origami Angel, a spritely Washington, D.C.-bred act that excels in exploratory fusions of pop-punk and fifth-wave emo– not to mention the seemingly dozens of other genres they keep in their back pocket– it would be friendship. The duo, consisting of vocalist/guitarist Ryland Heagy and drummer Pat Doherty, makes its bones by fostering an almost-ethereally intimate relationship with its community of fans and listeners, bolstered not just by Heagy’s highly idiosyncratic style of lyricism but also by their bottomless well of addictively unorthodox hooks.

Origami Angel will be performing live at DC9 on July 14th.