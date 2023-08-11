Opening Day: Shop Made in Virginia

Central VA is about to get a little more local! Shop Made in Virginia is opening its first location outside of NOVA as a way to highlight more VA makers.

Grand opening = free classes!

We are launching our signature DIY Programming in Charlottesville. Check out classes weekly. For opening weekend, receive free access to classes with CVILLELOVESMAKING code.

The space will house weekly signature programming including Wine & Watercolors, Sip + Paints, Crafternoons as well as maker-taught classes in hand lettering, painting, candle making, punch needle, wreath making, collage classes, macramé, embroidery and more! shopmadeinva.com/classes.