Open House: 1415 Chapin St NW #301

Join us for an Open House this Saturday, October 21 between 1pm and 3pm at this recently renovated 1BR/1BA condo in the heart of Columbia Heights with tall ceilings and nice natural light, open and updated kitchen featuring new cabinets, quartz counters, and new stainless appliances, W/D in unit, spacious bedroom, and nicely updated kitchen. Building is pet-friendly with a great community rooftop deck with stellar city views. Now offered for $349,900.