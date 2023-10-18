Saturday, October 21, 2023

Open House: 1415 Chapin St NW #301

1415 Chapin St NW #301, Washington, District of Columbia 20009, US
Adams Morgan // Columbia Heights // Mount Pleasant

1415 Chapin St NW #301

More details
Add to Calendar

Free

About This Event

Join us for an Open House this Saturday, October 21 between 1pm and 3pm at this recently renovated 1BR/1BA condo in the heart of Columbia Heights with tall ceilings and nice natural light, open and updated kitchen featuring new cabinets, quartz counters, and new stainless appliances, W/D in unit, spacious bedroom, and nicely updated kitchen. Building is pet-friendly with a great community rooftop deck with stellar city views. Now offered for $349,900.

Tags

Outdoor Activities

Share with friends

Date

Saturday, October 21, 2023 01:00 pm
Doors open at 01:00 pm

Location

1415 Chapin St NW #301
View Map