Wednesday, May 14, 2025

One-Man John Wick | AWARD WINNING comedy show (Comedy Central, Netflix)

2438 18th St NW, Washington, DC 20009
Adams Morgan // Columbia Heights // Mount Pleasant

The DC Arts Center

General Admission: $15 | Night Pass: $20 – Admission to all shows on the same night

Woody Fu (Comedy Central, Netflix) is flying from LA to DC to perform his award-winning solo comedy show, “ONE-MAN JOHN WICK” at The DC Arts Center on Wednesday, May 14 at 8pm! See the critically acclaimed comedy show that recently won the BEST OF THE FEST award at Toronto Sketchfest. This show takes us on the set of John Wick Chapter 5, where Keanu needs the audience’s help to recreate all the hallmarks of this billion dollar franchise: elaborate fight choreography, death-defying stunts, and a plot device called “undeveloped dead wife character.” Get your tickets today!

Wednesday, May 14, 2025 08:00 pm
Doors open at 07:45 pm

The DC Arts Center
