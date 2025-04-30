One-Man John Wick | AWARD WINNING comedy show (Comedy Central, Netflix)

Woody Fu (Comedy Central, Netflix) is flying from LA to DC to perform his award-winning solo comedy show, “ONE-MAN JOHN WICK” at The DC Arts Center on Wednesday, May 14 at 8pm! See the critically acclaimed comedy show that recently won the BEST OF THE FEST award at Toronto Sketchfest. This show takes us on the set of John Wick Chapter 5, where Keanu needs the audience’s help to recreate all the hallmarks of this billion dollar franchise: elaborate fight choreography, death-defying stunts, and a plot device called “undeveloped dead wife character.” Get your tickets today!