Sunday, March 1, 2026

Omnium Circus – I’m Possible II

513 13th St NW, Washington, DC 20004
Penn Quarter

Warner Theatre

Starting at $39.75

About This Event

The Visionary Omnium Circus is proud to return to the Warner Theater with a brand-new cast including never before seen artists sharing incredible feats of daring, beautiful music and a life changing message of hope! Join us for an unforgettable experience where joy knows no limits, and every body belongs. Please contact the Box Office at [email protected] if you have any questions or need help purchasing accessible seats.

Babes in arms do not require tickets.

Date

Sunday, March 1, 2026 03:00 pm

Location

Warner Theatre
