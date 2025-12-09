Friday, May 23rd, 2025 @ 12:00:am
Sunday, March 1, 2026
Omnium Circus – I’m Possible II
513 13th St NW, Washington, DC 20004
Warner TheatreMore details
About This Event
The Visionary Omnium Circus is proud to return to the Warner Theater with a brand-new cast including never before seen artists sharing incredible feats of daring, beautiful music and a life changing message of hope! Join us for an unforgettable experience where joy knows no limits, and every body belongs. Please contact the Box Office at [email protected] if you have any questions or need help purchasing accessible seats.
Babes in arms do not require tickets.
InterestsEvents, Live Music, Live performances, Performing arts
NeighborhoodPenn Quarter
Share with friends