Saturday, September 16, 2023

Oktoberfest at The Wharf: Wiener 500 Dachshund Dash

101 District Sqr. SW, DC
The Wharf

The Wharf: District Pier

Cheer on the speediest dogs in D.C. during the fan-favorite, 11th Annual Wiener 500 Dachshund Dash, benefiting Rural Dog Rescue. Head to District Pier to watch over one hundred pups race for glory or catch all the action on the jumbotron screen on Transit Pier. Enjoy tunes from DJ Oktoberfest and sip on ice-cold Sam Adams Octoberfest bier at the waterfront biergarten. Don’t forget to register your Dachshund to race! Don’t have a dachshund? No worries! All dogs are welcome to enter the all-breed costume competition for a chance to win prizes from local pet-friendly shops.

Saturday, September 16, 2023 02:00 pm

The Wharf: District Pier
