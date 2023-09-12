Sunday, September 17, 2023

Oktoberfest at The Wharf: Stein Hoisting Competition

The Wharf, SW, DC
The Wharf

Across The Wharf at participating restaurants

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

Free+

About This Event

Go head-to-head and try your strength to see who can hold a stein full of beer the longest. Visit participating restaurants at The Wharf for stein hoisting competitions, Bavarian fare and Sam Adams Octoberfest bier. Participating restaurants at The Wharf include Kirwans On The Wharf, Cantina Bambina, Brighton SW1, Rappahannock Oyster Bar, Lucky Buns, Whiskey Charlie, Canopy Central and more.

Tags

Food + Drink

Interests

Neighborhood

Share with friends

Date

Sunday, September 17, 2023 02:00 pm

Location

Across The Wharf at participating restaurants
View Map