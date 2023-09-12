Oktoberfest at The Wharf: Stein Hoisting Competition

Saturday, May 13th, 2023 @ 12:00:pm
Arts, Beats + Eats Festival
miXt Food Hall
Across The Wharf at participating restaurantsMore details
Go head-to-head and try your strength to see who can hold a stein full of beer the longest. Visit participating restaurants at The Wharf for stein hoisting competitions, Bavarian fare and Sam Adams Octoberfest bier. Participating restaurants at The Wharf include Kirwans On The Wharf, Cantina Bambina, Brighton SW1, Rappahannock Oyster Bar, Lucky Buns, Whiskey Charlie, Canopy Central and more.
InterestsFood + Drink
NeighborhoodThe Wharf
