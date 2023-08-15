Oh He Dead Concert

DC-based band Oh He Dead was founded in 2015 by singer CJ Johnson and singer/guitarist Andy Valenti. Eight years and a global pandemic later, the now five-piece group includes lead guitarist Alex Salser, Adam Ashforth on drums, and Piano (yes that’s her real name) Whitman on keys. The close-knit crew is known for putting on a hell of a live show as Johnson “maneuvers her powerful voice — a combination of Stevie Nicks and Tracy Chapman” (Kojo Nnamdi) in rhythm with the band’s “sublime instrumentation” (NPR) and “infectious and soulful sound” (Washington Post).

For a similar event click here