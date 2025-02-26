Official F1® Suzuka Re-Watch Party (Free Entry)

Ready for Suzuka? Its legendary turns are etched into Formula 1® history as a proving ground for champions, and the Suzuka Watch Party is set to be another iconic occasion here at F1® Arcade.

Because this race is held past our hours of operation, we’ll be hosting a Re-Watch Party the following day. Join your F1® fan friends on Sunday morning to catch all the action of the race on the big screens with open sim racing, enjoy our new breakfast and brunch dishes and Japanese-inspired signature cocktails, like the sweet and simple Sake Sunrise to get your day started with a little flare. It’s the ultimate way to watch the Suzuka Showdown!

Admission is FREE for all Re-Watch Parties. That includes open sim racing before and during the race. Jump in the driver’s seat between laps for some head-to-head fun and test your skills on the track.

TIMINGS:

Doors open: 8 am

Race starts: 9 AM

Open sim racing: 8 am – 11 am

Host starts: 8 am to get the day started

DJ starts: After the race

Seating is on a first come, first served basis.

After each sim race, please be mindful of other guests to ensure everyone gets a chance to race.