Official F1® Suzuka Re-Watch Party (Free Entry)

Want to experience the FORMULA 1® LENOVO JAPANESE GRAND PRIX™ surrounded by passionate F1 fans without the early start? Join F1® Arcade Washington D.C. on Sunday, April 6th for an F1 Watch Party that brings all the high-speed action to life.

The Suzuka Circuit is one of the most iconic tracks in Formula 1, known for its high-speed corners, legendary chicanes, and thrilling overtakes. Doors open at 8AM, with the Re-Watch Party starting at 9AM. Settle in at our cocktail bar with Japanese-inspired cocktails, breakfast bites, and new brunch options while watching your favorite drivers battle through one of the most demanding circuits on the calendar. Once the race is over, jump into our open sim racing experience and challenge your friends on track. With a DJ keeping the energy high and a buzzing race day atmosphere, this is the best place to enjoy the action alongside fellow fans.

Spend your morning immersed in the world of Formula 1, from heart pounding race moments to competitive sim racing. Book your ticket to the F1 Watch Party using the link below.