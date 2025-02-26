Official F1® Shanghai Re-Watch Party (Free Entry)
Sunday, March 23, 2025

Official F1® Shanghai Re-Watch Party (Free Entry)

420 Penn St NE, Washington, DC 20002
NoMa Union Market

F1 Arcade DC

Free

About This Event

OFFICIAL F1® SHANGHAI RE-WATCH PARTY – FREE ENTRY

FORMULA 1® HEINEKEN CHINESE GRAND PRIX 2025

 

The grid is heading to Shanghai for Race 2 of the Formula 1® 2025 season. Join other F1® enthusiasts at F1® Arcade to catch all the action the next day on the big screens as the competition heats up at this pivotal early-season showdown with ice-cold drinks, unlimited sim racing, and prizes waiting to be won by you.

 

Because this race is held past our hours of operation, we’ll be hosting a Re-Watch Party on Sunday morning.

 

Admission is FREE for all Re-Watch Parties, so walk in to enjoy open sim racing before and during the race. Jump in the driver’s seat between laps for some head-to-head fun and test your own skills on the track.

 

TIMINGS:

  • Doors open: 8 am
  • Race starts: 9 am
  • Open sim racing: 8 am – 11 am
  • Host starts: 8 am to get the day started
  • DJ starts: After the race

 

Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis.

 

After each sim race, please be mindful of other guests to ensure everyone gets a chance to race.

