Official F1® Shanghai Re-Watch Party (Free Entry)

The grid is heading to Shanghai for Race 2 of the Formula 1® 2025 season. Join other F1® enthusiasts at F1® Arcade to catch all the action the next day on the big screens as the competition heats up at this pivotal early-season showdown with ice-cold drinks, unlimited sim racing, and prizes waiting to be won by you.

Because this race is held past our hours of operation, we’ll be hosting a Re-Watch Party on Sunday morning.

Admission is FREE for all Re-Watch Parties, so walk in to enjoy open sim racing before and during the race. Jump in the driver’s seat between laps for some head-to-head fun and test your own skills on the track.

TIMINGS:

Doors open: 8 am

Race starts: 9 am

Open sim racing: 8 am – 11 am

Host starts: 8 am to get the day started

DJ starts: After the race

Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis.

After each sim race, please be mindful of other guests to ensure everyone gets a chance to race.