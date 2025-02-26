Friday, May 23rd, 2025 @ 12:00:am
Official F1® Shanghai Re-Watch Party (Free Entry)
F1 Arcade DCMore details
About This Event
OFFICIAL F1® SHANGHAI RE-WATCH PARTY – FREE ENTRY
FORMULA 1® HEINEKEN CHINESE GRAND PRIX 2025
The grid is heading to Shanghai for Race 2 of the Formula 1® 2025 season. Join other F1® enthusiasts at F1® Arcade to catch all the action the next day on the big screens as the competition heats up at this pivotal early-season showdown with ice-cold drinks, unlimited sim racing, and prizes waiting to be won by you.
Because this race is held past our hours of operation, we’ll be hosting a Re-Watch Party on Sunday morning.
Admission is FREE for all Re-Watch Parties, so walk in to enjoy open sim racing before and during the race. Jump in the driver’s seat between laps for some head-to-head fun and test your own skills on the track.
TIMINGS:
- Doors open: 8 am
- Race starts: 9 am
- Open sim racing: 8 am – 11 am
- Host starts: 8 am to get the day started
- DJ starts: After the race
Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis.
After each sim race, please be mindful of other guests to ensure everyone gets a chance to race.
TagsDJEventsFood + Drink
InterestsDJ, Events, Food + Drink
NeighborhoodNoMa, Union Market
Share with friends