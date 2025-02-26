Friday, May 23rd, 2025 @ 12:00:am
Official F1® Melbourne Watch Party
F1 Arcade DCMore details
About This Event
FORMULA 1® LOUIS VUITTON AUSTRALIAN GRAND PRIX 2025
Join the Official F1® Melbourne Watch Party!
Kick off the 2025 season in style at F1® Arcade. Watch the action live on big screens, enjoy delicious drinks, small bites, live DJs, and compete for incredible prizes.
TIMINGS:
- Doors open: 11:00 PM
- Race starts: 12:00 AM
- Open sim racing: 11:00 PM – 2:00 AM
- DJ starts: 11:00 PM
Experience race day like a VIP in our exclusive Grandstand area. Secure guaranteed seating in a private adults-only section, complemented by unlimited small bites and drinks for an unforgettable F1® Watch Party experience.
Must be 21 or older.
INCLUDES:
- Allocated seating in the exclusive Grandstand area
- Unlimited beer, wine, bubbles, and sharing plates (selected items)
Please be mindful of other guests after each sim race to ensure everyone gets a turn.
- Live in-venue entertainment before the race begins
- Open sim racing before and during the race
- Seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Want guaranteed seating and fast pass entry? Upgrade to a Season Pass for access to all 2025 races, or upgrade to Grandstand tickets to include a 3-hour food and beverage package in our exclusive Grandstand room.
