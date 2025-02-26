Official F1® Melbourne Watch Party
Saturday, March 15, 2025

Official F1® Melbourne Watch Party

420 Penn St NE, Washington, DC 20002
NoMa Union Market

F1 Arcade DC

Starting at $49

About This Event

FORMULA 1® LOUIS VUITTON AUSTRALIAN GRAND PRIX 2025

Join the Official F1® Melbourne Watch Party!

Kick off the 2025 season in style at F1® Arcade. Watch the action live on big screens, enjoy delicious drinks, small bites, live DJs, and compete for incredible prizes.

 

TIMINGS:

  • Doors open: 11:00 PM
  • Race starts: 12:00 AM
  • Open sim racing: 11:00 PM – 2:00 AM
  • DJ starts: 11:00 PM

 

Grandstand Ticket

Experience race day like a VIP in our exclusive Grandstand area. Secure guaranteed seating in a private adults-only section, complemented by unlimited small bites and drinks for an unforgettable F1® Watch Party experience.

 

Must be 21 or older.

 

INCLUDES:

  • Allocated seating in the exclusive Grandstand area
  • Unlimited beer, wine, bubbles, and sharing plates (selected items)
  • Live in-venue entertainment before the race begins
  • Open sim racing before and during the race

 

Please be mindful of other guests after each sim race to ensure everyone gets a turn.

 

General Admission Ticket
  • Live in-venue entertainment before the race begins
  • Open sim racing before and during the race
  • Seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis.

 

Want guaranteed seating and fast pass entry? Upgrade to a Season Pass for access to all 2025 races, or upgrade to Grandstand tickets to include a 3-hour food and beverage package in our exclusive Grandstand room.

Date

Saturday, March 15, 2025 11:00 pm

Location

F1 Arcade DC
