Join the Official F1® Melbourne Watch Party!

Kick off the 2025 season in style at F1® Arcade. Watch the action live on big screens, enjoy delicious drinks, small bites, live DJs, and compete for incredible prizes.

TIMINGS:

Doors open: 11:00 PM

Race starts: 12:00 AM

Open sim racing: 11:00 PM – 2:00 AM

DJ starts: 11:00 PM

Grandstand Ticket

Experience race day like a VIP in our exclusive Grandstand area. Secure guaranteed seating in a private adults-only section, complemented by unlimited small bites and drinks for an unforgettable F1® Watch Party experience.

Must be 21 or older.

INCLUDES:

Allocated seating in the exclusive Grandstand area

Unlimited beer, wine, bubbles, and sharing plates (selected items)

Live in-venue entertainment before the race begins

Open sim racing before and during the race

Please be mindful of other guests after each sim race to ensure everyone gets a turn.

General Admission Ticket

Live in-venue entertainment before the race begins

Open sim racing before and during the race

Seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Want guaranteed seating and fast pass entry? Upgrade to a Season Pass for access to all 2025 races, or upgrade to Grandstand tickets to include a 3-hour food and beverage package in our exclusive Grandstand room.