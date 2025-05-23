Official F1® Arcade Monaco Watch Party

The crown jewel of the Formula 1® 2025 season is here. Watch the most glamorous race on the calendar unfold at the ultimate Grand Prix party venue with delicious breakfast drinks and dishes, unlimited sim racing, live DJ vibes and tons of amazing prizes for an unforgettable F1® Watch Party!

Use promo code: MEMORIALDAY (all caps) at checkout to unlock discounted access to both Grandstand and General Admission tickets.

TIMINGS:

Doors open: 8am

Race starts: 9am

Open sim racing: 8am – 11am

DJ starts: Before the race, and continues afterwards for brunch

Grandstand tickets Take your F1® Arcade Watch Party experience to the next level by upgrading to Grandstand – our exclusive viewing zone where you’ll be in the heart of the action!

Your Grandstand Ticket Includes:

Reserved seating in our exclusive Grandstand area

Unlimited beer, wine, bubbles, soft drinks and our best-selling sharing plates and flatbreads!

Live entertainment throughout the venue

Open sim racing from one hour before the race starts until the end of the Watch Party.

Must be 21+ or older

General Admission tickets include open sim racing from one hour before the race starts until the end. Jump in the driver’s seat between laps for some head-to-head fun and test your skills on the track.

Seating is on a first come first served basis so be sure to arrive early and get to your position!

Get in on the action with our Standing Room Only access—perfect for fans who want to stay mobile and soak up the race day energy. While this ticket doesn’t include a reserved seat, you’ll have full access to the event, and open sim racing.

Live in-venue entertainment before the race begins

Open sim racing before and during the race

After each sim race, please be mindful of other guests to ensure everyone gets a chance to race! We can’t wait to experience all the thrills with you this year!