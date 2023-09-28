Wednesday, October 25, 2023

October Open Studio

6921 Laurel Avenue Takoma Park, MD 20912
Takoma Park

Park Florist

$100-$125

Let’s make some spooky and moody flower design with us! Drink is on us and you bring your spookyself. Bring your friends and enjoy this relaxed time with Jeanne at Park Florist, in Old Town Takoma Park.

We will bring the autumn’s beauty to you and show your how to arrange them beautifully. Jeanne will share her tips and secrets on how to work with local flowers and foliage.

You all will take what you designed home with you!

Wednesday, October 25, 2023 05:00 pm

Location

Park Florist
