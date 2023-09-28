October Open Studio

Let’s make some spooky and moody flower design with us! Drink is on us and you bring your spookyself. Bring your friends and enjoy this relaxed time with Jeanne at Park Florist, in Old Town Takoma Park.

We will bring the autumn’s beauty to you and show your how to arrange them beautifully. Jeanne will share her tips and secrets on how to work with local flowers and foliage.

You all will take what you designed home with you!