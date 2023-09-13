October New Moon Hike

Come enjoy a beautiful Fall hike with the Bodhi House community!

Saturday is the new moon, and we will spend a little time during the hike partnering up and chatting about this new moon’s theme of balance.

We will meet near the Carderock Recreation Area Pavilion. While this is a beginner hike, there will be mildly rocky and steep terrain for very short portions of the hike. We will hike for around 90 minutes.