October New Moon Hike

Saturday, August 19th, 2023 @ 1:00:pm
CityFestDC 2023
Culture House DC
Carderock Recreation Area, Potomac, MD, USAMore details
Come enjoy a beautiful Fall hike with the Bodhi House community!
Saturday is the new moon, and we will spend a little time during the hike partnering up and chatting about this new moon’s theme of balance.
We will meet near the Carderock Recreation Area Pavilion. While this is a beginner hike, there will be mildly rocky and steep terrain for very short portions of the hike. We will hike for around 90 minutes.
