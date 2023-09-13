Saturday, October 14, 2023

October New Moon Hike

Carderock Recreation Area, Potomac, MD, USA Potomac, MD 20854
MD

Carderock Recreation Area, Potomac, MD, USA

Free

About This Event

Come enjoy a beautiful Fall hike with the Bodhi House community!

Saturday is the new moon, and we will spend a little time during the hike partnering up and chatting about this new moon’s theme of balance.

We will meet near the Carderock Recreation Area Pavilion. While this is a beginner hike, there will be mildly rocky and steep terrain for very short portions of the hike. We will hike for around 90 minutes.

Neighborhood

Date

Saturday, October 14, 2023 10:30 am

Location

Carderock Recreation Area, Potomac, MD, USA
