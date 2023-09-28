Join us for the October First Friday Art Walk at 620 T Street Northwest, Washington, DC, USA. This in-person event celebrates the vibrant art, music and maker scene in the heart of the city. Our theme for October is Halloween so feel free to participate as you’d like! Explore a diverse range of artworks, different small business and makers. Immerse yourself in the creative atmosphere as you stroll through the lively streets, discovering hidden gems at every turn. Whether you’re an art enthusiast, love live music, love supporting local businesses or simply looking for a fun night out, this event is not to be missed. Mark your calendars for a memorable evening filled with artistic inspiration and community connections. See you there!