About This Event

Wednesday 12/31 NYE ITALIAN DISCO AT POP
$16 glasses of Rosé Champagne + $12 Caviar Dorito’s + free boardwalk fries
will all purchases of a bottle of bubbles + a martini fountain. Italian Disco music will be playing all night with Karaoke at popping off at midnight!

Bar seating first come, first served.

Reserve a table by emailing [email protected] and pre-purchasing a bottle of bubbles to kick off your new year!

Wednesday, December 31, 2025 12:00 am

