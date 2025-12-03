Saturday, April 5th, 2025 @ 9:00:am
Wednesday 12/31 NYE ITALIAN DISCO AT POP
$16 glasses of Rosé Champagne + $12 Caviar Dorito’s + free boardwalk fries
will all purchases of a bottle of bubbles + a martini fountain. Italian Disco music will be playing all night with Karaoke at popping off at midnight!
Bar seating first come, first served.
Reserve a table by emailing [email protected] and pre-purchasing a bottle of bubbles to kick off your new year!
