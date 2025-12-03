Wednesday 12/31 NYE ITALIAN DISCO AT POP

$16 glasses of Rosé Champagne + $12 Caviar Dorito’s + free boardwalk fries

will all purchases of a bottle of bubbles + a martini fountain. Italian Disco music will be playing all night with Karaoke at popping off at midnight!

Bar seating first come, first served.

Reserve a table by emailing [email protected] and pre-purchasing a bottle of bubbles to kick off your new year!