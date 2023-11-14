NYE Dinner
Sunday, December 31, 2023

NYE Dinner

476 K St. NW, Suite D, DC

dLeña

$159

About This Event

Join dLeña for an unforgettable New Year’s Eve celebration! Enjoy a five-course dinner for $159 per guest – featuring Chef’s signature dishes alongside new creations. Enhance the experience with an optional beverage pairing for an additional $95 per guest, featuring a welcome drink and expertly curated pairings with each course.

Downstairs at ROJA lounge, we will feature live music from 9PM to 2:45AM, including a complimentary midnight champagne toast.

We look forward to ringing in 2024 with you. ¡Salud!

