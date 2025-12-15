NEW YEAR’S EVE 2026

The countdown is on… NYE 2026 ✨🥂 Step into the new year in style at Zebbie’s Garden — enjoy a special one hour open bar, midnight champagne toast, and a night of pure celebration you’ll never forget!

Sounds by Edgar V + SYRE.‎

VIP TABLE RESERVATIONS

Please Click Here for all VIP table reservation inquires. All tables are subject to a 50% NON-REFUNDABLE deposit; remainder will be collected the week of.

‎DRESS CODE STRICTLY ENFORCED

We ask that you choose your wardrobe deliberately. Athletic clothing and excessively baggy attire are not permitted. Keep it chic, smart, and classy! Jeans are allowed. Acceptable men’s shorts must include belt loops.

COAT CHECK

Coat Check will be available on premisses – cash only.‎

This is a strictly 21+ ticketed event – must have a VALID – government issued form of ID to enter. | All sales are final. NO REFUNDS / RE-ENTRY.

Zebbie’s Garden

Wednesday, December 31 | 9PM-4AM

21+ | zebbiesgarden.com | 202.271.1171