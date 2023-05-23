The NY Dog Film Festival exists to celebrate the bond between dogs and people around the world, as seen through the work of brilliant filmmakers. A portion of every ticket goes to small rescues and large shelters, raising awareness of the life-saving work being done around the world, while bringing community awareness and support for the needs of local dogs. The NY Dog Film Festival® is a medley of short films — animation, documentary and narrative — from across the globe. This year’s entertaining and inspirational program features 18 short films that celebrate all the ways we love our dogs.