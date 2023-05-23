Sunday, June 4th, 2023 @ 3:00:pm
Dolly
Lincoln Theatre
AFI Silver TheatreMore details
The NY Dog Film Festival exists to celebrate the bond between dogs and people around the world, as seen through the work of brilliant filmmakers. A portion of every ticket goes to small rescues and large shelters, raising awareness of the life-saving work being done around the world, while bringing community awareness and support for the needs of local dogs. The NY Dog Film Festival® is a medley of short films — animation, documentary and narrative — from across the globe. This year’s entertaining and inspirational program features 18 short films that celebrate all the ways we love our dogs.
