Nuestra Cocina, presented by The Smithsonian’s National Museum of the American Latino

Sunday, June 4th, 2023 @ 4:00:pm
THE GARDEN
Eaton DC
La Cosecha MarketMore details
Explore DC’s Latino food scene with the National Museum of the American Latino at La Cosecha Market. The museum launches its new program series, Nuestra Cocina, during Hispanic Heritage Month with food, drinks, dance, cooking demonstrations and a conversation with culinary entrepreneurs. ADOBO’s DJ Pedro Night will provide music, and participating restaurants will offer specialty menu items for purchase.
InterestsDJ, Food + Drink
Share with friends