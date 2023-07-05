NOTA Circuit Training

Get ready for the weekend by getting your body moving with our bootcamp class that will combine cardiovascular exercises and strength training to give you a total body workout!

No equipment needed, just bring a water bottle and towel and we will see you there!

Classes are open to all skill levels.

What to bring:

Your own mat

Water bottle

Appropriate clothing and closed-toed shoes

More information will be provided in the weekly class email.

WEATHER POLICY

Classes that are rained out will be rescheduled if possible. If we are unable to add a week, you will be eligible to attend any of our other fitness classes.

COVID-19 SAFETY STANDARDS

COVID restrictions or requirements may be implemented at any point during the class series as required by venue, city or state mandate. Credits will be issued for any cancellations related to COVID-19.