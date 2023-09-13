NOTA Circuit Training – Thursday Evenings

Monday, October 23rd, 2023 @ 7:00:pm
Rooftop Trivia at Hi-Lawn
Hi-Lawn
Potomac Yard TargetMore details
Get ready for the weekend by getting your body moving with our bootcamp class that will combine cardiovascular exercises and strength training to give you a total body workout!
No equipment needed, just bring a water bottle and towel and we will see you there!
Classes are open to all skill levels.
What to bring:
More information will be provided in the weekly class email.
Interestsfitness
NeighborhoodAlexandria
Share with friends