Thursday, October 19, 2023

NOTA Circuit Training – Thursday Evenings

3101 Richmond Hwy Alexandria, VA 22305
Alexandria

Potomac Yard Target

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

$10

About This Event

Get ready for the weekend by getting your body moving with our boot camp class that will combine cardiovascular exercises and strength training to give you a total body workout!

No equipment is needed, just bring a water bottle and towel and we will see you there!

Classes are open to all skill levels.

What to bring:

  • Your own mat
  • Water bottle
  • Appropriate clothing and closed-toed shoes

More information will be provided in the weekly class email.

Tags

wellnessfitness

Interests

,

Neighborhood

Share with friends

Date

Thursday, October 19, 2023 06:00 pm

Location

Potomac Yard Target
View Map